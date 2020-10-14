Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BAND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $193.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.29 and a beta of 0.76. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,234 shares of company stock worth $213,106. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 322.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 16,852 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

