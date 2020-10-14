Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Property Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.45.

NASDAQ:BPY opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -45.17 and a beta of 1.60. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 4.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 26.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,148,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,280,000 after buying an additional 2,351,277 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 39.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,910,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,306 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter valued at $476,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,683,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,871,000 after purchasing an additional 637,138 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 28.8% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,748,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after purchasing an additional 390,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

