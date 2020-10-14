Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CALT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of CALT opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

