BidaskClub Upgrades Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) to “Hold”

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CCRN. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $275.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $216.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $33,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.