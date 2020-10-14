Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CDXS. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Codexis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Get Codexis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. Codexis has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.72 million, a P/E ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $116,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,986.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $31,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,404.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Codexis during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Codexis by 330.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Codexis by 40.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Codexis by 7.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Codexis by 109.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.