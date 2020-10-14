Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CVET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Covetrus stock opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.55. Covetrus has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $88,001.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,268.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $396,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,038 shares of company stock worth $1,525,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.