CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CYBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on CyberOptics from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

CYBE opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. CyberOptics has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $43.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $281.49 million, a PE ratio of 129.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.21.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.72%. Research analysts expect that CyberOptics will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

