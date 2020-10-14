Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

DGICA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.35. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $192.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 180,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $2,662,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,132,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,862,514.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry C. Huber sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $32,295.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,240.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 285,667 shares of company stock worth $4,229,788 and have sold 161,121 shares worth $2,387,638. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Donegal Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 1,794.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.