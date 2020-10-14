BidaskClub Lowers Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) to Strong Sell

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.33 million. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 8,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 102.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,250,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 634,238 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 60.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 37.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 835,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 229,164 shares during the last quarter.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

