Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $132.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 0.56. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $969,927.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $3,251,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,068 shares of company stock worth $9,283,008 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $227,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 19.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Everbridge by 7.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,426,000 after buying an additional 44,562 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Everbridge by 53.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 645,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,699,000 after buying an additional 224,048 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

