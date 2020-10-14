Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $92.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.81. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.37.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $790,284.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

