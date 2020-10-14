Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

FATE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.53.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.73. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $49.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. The company had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 125.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $172,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

