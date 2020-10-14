Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FLXN opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $643.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.