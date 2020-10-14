Rezolute (RZLT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter.

RZLT opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. Rezolute has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.67.

Get Rezolute alerts:

In other Rezolute news, major shareholder Handok, Inc. bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,375,000 shares of company stock worth $985,000.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. Its products include RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, a devastating ultra-orphan pediatric disease; and RZ402, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in late stage preclinical program for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.