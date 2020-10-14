BidaskClub Upgrades JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) to “Strong-Buy”

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JD. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on JD.Com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on JD.Com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Shares of JD opened at $82.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.53. JD.Com has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $86.58.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JD.Com will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in JD.Com by 500.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in JD.Com by 27.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

