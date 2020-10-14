HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HD Supply in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. HD Supply has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 36.29%. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HD Supply will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $9,104,148.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 770,581 shares of company stock worth $32,105,516. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the third quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 172.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 20.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

