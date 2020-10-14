Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of HLG stock opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39. Hailiang Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hailiang Education Group stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Hailiang Education Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

