Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

GTH opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.64. Genetron has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $17.71.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

