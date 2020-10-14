Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LEGH. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oak Ridge Financial Services raised shares of Legacy Housing to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. Legacy Housing has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $401.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.32 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Legacy Housing will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,214,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,767,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $35,336.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at $40,118,843.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,875 shares of company stock valued at $956,594. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

