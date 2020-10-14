I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on I-Mab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -1.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in I-Mab stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. FMR LLC owned 0.09% of I-Mab as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

