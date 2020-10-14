Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of IMRA stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79. Passage Bio has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $62.71.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

