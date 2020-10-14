Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HWKN. TheStreet raised Hawkins from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on Hawkins from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of HWKN opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.91. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $59.89.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.80 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Theresa R. Moran sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $171,606.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,993.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Hawkins during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Hawkins during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Hawkins during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hawkins by 20.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

