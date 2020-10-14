Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.
NASDAQ ITRI opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.34. Itron has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.
In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 21,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,995.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $29,823.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $345,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,630,092 over the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Itron during the second quarter worth $407,000. AXA boosted its position in shares of Itron by 1.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 67,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Itron by 8.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 110.9% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 108,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 57,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.