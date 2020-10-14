Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.34. Itron has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 21,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,995.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $29,823.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $345,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,630,092 over the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Itron during the second quarter worth $407,000. AXA boosted its position in shares of Itron by 1.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 67,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Itron by 8.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 110.9% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 108,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 57,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

