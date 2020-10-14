LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 1.40.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. Analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $88,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,538 shares of company stock worth $3,124,586. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in LivePerson by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 157,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 53,295 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. AXA lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 115,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

