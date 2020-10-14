BidaskClub Lowers Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Sell

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

LMNR stock opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $53.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $43,627.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,084.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Limoneira by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Limoneira by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

