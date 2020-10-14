CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Brian Carolan Sells 12,969 Shares

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Brian Carolan sold 12,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $554,295.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,175.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Carolan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

On Monday, August 17th, Brian Carolan sold 213 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $9,005.64.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $51.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 624.80 and a beta of 0.74.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.87 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in CommVault Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CommVault Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in CommVault Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.