Bradley J. Phd Bolzon Sells 18,425 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 18,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $616,684.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

I-Mab stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $46.25.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that I-Mab will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

BDTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of I-Mab from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

I-Mab Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX)

