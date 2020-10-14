Insider Selling: Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) CFO Sells 6,670 Shares of Stock

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 6,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $651,258.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,392 shares in the company, valued at $12,731,474.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $109.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Heico Corp has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $134.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Heico alerts:

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Heico had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $386.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Heico’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heico Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Heico during the first quarter worth $231,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Heico by 11.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Heico during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Heico during the first quarter worth $92,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Heico from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.