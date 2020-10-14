Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Michael James Callahan Sells 7,192 Shares

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Michael James Callahan sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $746,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael James Callahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Michael James Callahan sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $1,496,100.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $889,900.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $824,100.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $836,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Michael James Callahan sold 145,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $12,961,550.00.

Datadog stock opened at $116.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.54 and a 200-day moving average of $74.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -5,843.50. Datadog has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 209.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 74.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $65.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

