Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) SVP John Mcfarland Sells 9,214 Shares

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) SVP John Mcfarland sold 9,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $764,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Mcfarland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, John Mcfarland sold 3,000 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00.

SYNA stock opened at $85.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.88. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Synaptics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Synaptics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Synaptics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter worth about $27,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Synaptics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Synaptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Synaptics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

