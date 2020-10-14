Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) CEO Brian Russell Wong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Russell Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Brian Russell Wong acquired 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.06 per share, with a total value of $60,120.00.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $958.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $51.21.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,626,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,357,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,498,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 9,880.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 119,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RAPT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

