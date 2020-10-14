Insider Selling: ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells 1,563 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.55, for a total transaction of $802,678.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,202,620.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chirantan Jitendra Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total transaction of $705,118.04.

On Monday, August 10th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total transaction of $671,055.96.

Shares of NOW opened at $518.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $522.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $474.54 and its 200-day moving average is $401.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.46.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

