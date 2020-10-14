Insider Selling: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) CEO Sells 29,871 Shares of Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 29,871 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $2,385,199.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,283,139.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas V. Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

On Friday, September 18th, Thomas V. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $1,871,250.00.

Shares of FND stock opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average is $56.53. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $28.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.