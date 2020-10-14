Karah Herdman Parschauer Sells 10,000 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Karah Herdman Parschauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Tuesday, October 6th, Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 12,370 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,879.10.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $97.40 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $98.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 2.23.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.74. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. The firm had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,074,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,992,000 after purchasing an additional 103,472 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.