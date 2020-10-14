Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Rodney Aulick Sells 47,011 Shares

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Rodney Aulick sold 47,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $1,106,168.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 2.06. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,595,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 61,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,745,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 7,868.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

