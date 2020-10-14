Lisa Laube Sells 24,000 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) President Lisa Laube sold 24,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,896,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 136,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,767,463. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lisa Laube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Lisa Laube sold 16,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $1,192,000.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Lisa Laube sold 40,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $2,692,000.00.

FND opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.53.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,186.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FND. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.95.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

