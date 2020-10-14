GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Sells $992,250.00 in Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $992,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 8th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 136,002 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $1,003,694.76.

EAF opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 39.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.65%. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EAF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GrafTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 13,820.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

