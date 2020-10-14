Paul E. Rolls Sells 42,708 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) VP Paul E. Rolls sold 42,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $1,101,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul E. Rolls also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Paul E. Rolls sold 11,762 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $242,532.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -647.46, a PEG ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.35. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $26.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,047,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,931 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 215,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

