Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Director Daniel Harris Meyer Sells 25,000 Shares

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,756,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,848.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daniel Harris Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shake Shack alerts:

On Thursday, October 1st, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 69,974 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $4,535,014.94.

On Thursday, September 10th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $1,765,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 50,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $3,408,500.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $1,629,000.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 1,666 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $91,729.96.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,334 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $1,284,070.02.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,377,250.00.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.05 and a beta of 1.72. Shake Shack Inc has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $94.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.66.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.29 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Shake Shack by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,730 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.