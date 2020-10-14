GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Sells $1,003,694.76 in Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 136,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $1,003,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $992,250.00.

EAF stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. GrafTech International had a net margin of 39.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.65%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 23.7% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,388,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,042,000 after acquiring an additional 649,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,652,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 141,228 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,600,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after buying an additional 195,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,551,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 61.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,517,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after buying an additional 578,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

