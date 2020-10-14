Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Director Scott Dietzen Sells 185,000 Shares

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $3,331,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Dietzen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pure Storage alerts:

On Thursday, July 23rd, Scott Dietzen sold 9,454 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $170,172.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Scott Dietzen sold 166,595 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $3,002,041.90.

Shares of PSTG opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $403.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 123.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 268,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 148,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.