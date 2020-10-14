Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Director Scott Dietzen Sells 185,000 Shares

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $3,331,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Dietzen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 23rd, Scott Dietzen sold 9,454 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $170,172.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 21st, Scott Dietzen sold 166,595 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $3,002,041.90.

Shares of PSTG opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $403.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 123.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 268,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 148,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CommVault Systems, Inc. CFO Brian Carolan Sells 12,969 Shares
CommVault Systems, Inc. CFO Brian Carolan Sells 12,969 Shares
Bradley J. Phd Bolzon Sells 18,425 Shares of I-Mab Stock
Bradley J. Phd Bolzon Sells 18,425 Shares of I-Mab Stock
Insider Selling: Heico Corp CFO Sells 6,670 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Heico Corp CFO Sells 6,670 Shares of Stock
Datadog Director Michael James Callahan Sells 7,192 Shares
Datadog Director Michael James Callahan Sells 7,192 Shares
Synaptics Incorporated SVP John Mcfarland Sells 9,214 Shares
Synaptics Incorporated SVP John Mcfarland Sells 9,214 Shares
Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report