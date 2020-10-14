Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $2,618,660.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,618,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 269,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,613,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $116.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $117.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.27.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

