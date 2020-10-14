John P. Grayken Sells 200,000 Shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) Stock

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $2,566,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ FRTA opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. Forterra Inc has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $919.52 million, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75.
Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Forterra had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $426.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Forterra Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FRTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Forterra from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.
About Forterra
Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.
