John P. Grayken Sells 200,000 Shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) Stock

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $2,566,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ FRTA opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. Forterra Inc has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $919.52 million, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Forterra had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $426.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Forterra Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Forterra by 26.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 113.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

FRTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Forterra from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

