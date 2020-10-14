Insider Selling: Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) CFO Sells 15,600 Shares of Stock

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total transaction of $1,507,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,603,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $109.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.10. Heico Corp has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $134.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.87.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $386.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.16 million. Heico had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Heico Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Heico by 1,657.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 680,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,824,000 after purchasing an additional 641,889 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Heico in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,669,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heico in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,388,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Heico by 8.9% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,103,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,969,000 after purchasing an additional 90,489 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heico in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HEI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Heico from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Heico has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

