Gp Ltd Bcp Sells 136,002 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Stock

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 136,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $1,003,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $992,250.00.

BBU opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.07.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.53). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners LP will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

BBU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,487,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,404,000 after purchasing an additional 280,115 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 63.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,696,000 after acquiring an additional 227,725 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 18.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 419,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 66,297 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,969,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,118,000 after acquiring an additional 65,992 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 16.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 39,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

