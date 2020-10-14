Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Insider Sells $2,911,311.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) insider Hung Do sold 193,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $2,911,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 564,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,540.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.10% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOLD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $162,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

