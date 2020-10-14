InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Price Up 6.5% After Analyst Upgrade

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) shot up 6.5% on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $55.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. InMode traded as high as $44.85 and last traded at $41.69. 4,865,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 362% from the average session volume of 1,053,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.13.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InMode from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMode from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in InMode by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 511,856 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 248,357 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in InMode in the second quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 14.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 664,492.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 657,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 657,848 shares during the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 million. InMode had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

