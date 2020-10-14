Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Trading 5.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $12.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alphatec traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.25. 1,755,530 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 570,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $44,912.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 657,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,583.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,660 shares of company stock worth $617,754 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 336.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 57,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 12.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $659.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 178.49% and a negative net margin of 56.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

