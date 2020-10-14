IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Down 5.5% After Analyst Downgrade

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $18.00. The company traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.24. Approximately 616,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,078,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IMAX. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded IMAX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in IMAX by 25.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 18.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 279,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in IMAX by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 70,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 47,520 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in IMAX by 1,316.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 179,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 166,869 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $661.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was down 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

