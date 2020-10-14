Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Price Down 7.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) fell 7.7% during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $11.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cinemark traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.93. 19,835,376 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 250% from the average session volume of 5,661,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 730.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,053 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 43.0% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,205,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,611,000 after buying an additional 2,466,425 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the second quarter worth $10,710,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Cinemark by 4,346.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 779,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 761,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 393.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 849,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 677,523 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $933.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

